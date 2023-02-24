Top Kerala News developments today

February 24, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. CPI(M) yatra led by party state secretary M.V. Govindan to tour Wayanad today.

2. M. Sivasankar, who was sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate, to be produced before the CBI Special Court today. The former principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was arrested in connection with the alleged money laundering related to the LIFE Mission project of Wadakkanchery.

3. Cases seeking early payment of salary to Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

4. Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas to inaugurate the fourth international conference on tourism technology in Kochi.

