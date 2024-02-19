February 19, 2024 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate Local Self Government day celebrations and distribute awards for best local bodies at a function to be held at Kottarakara in Kollam district today. State level inauguration of skill development centres by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Kamaleswaram Higher Secondary school, Thiruvananthapuram today. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will call on the families of those killed in wild animal attacks in Wayanad today. Petitions by former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac and KIIFB challenging the fresh summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its investigation into the issue of Masala bonds by KIIFB to come up before HC. The Court had last time asked them whether they could appear before ED once as per the summons. High Court to pronounce its verdict in the appeals against the trial court verdict in the RMP leader T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case. The Union Department of Fisheries and Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO) will jointly hold a stakeholder consultation on India’s National Plan of Action for Conservation and Management of Sharks (NPOA-Sharks) in Kochi today. The meeting aims to gather diverse perspectives on the plan, which seeks to ensure the sustainable future of shark population in Indian waters. Indian National League State secretariat meet today in Kozhikode. The two year old daughter of a nomadic couple allegedly abducted late night in Thiruvananthapuram. Police have launched a search for the child.

Read more news from Kerala here.

