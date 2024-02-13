February 13, 2024 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST

The Kerala Assembly will discuss the budget. Discussion on the Kerala State GST (Amendment) Bill to bring in more clarity to the taxation provisions related to online money gaming and gambling to be concluded. The Kerala Municipalities (Amendment) Bill and Kerala Panchayat raj (Amendment) Bill to ensure stricter enforcement of laws to prevent dumping of waste in public spaces and water bodies are also expected to be passed by the House today after discussion. Forest officials are in the third day of Operation Belur Makhna to dart and capture the wild elephant that killed a farmer in Wayanad on Saturday. The mission had to be called off yesterday evening after the jumbo remained hidden in the thick jungle in the Mannundi forest zone. Shops in large parts of Kerala will remain closed today as part of a strike by the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana samithi raising various demands including the creation of ministry combining different laws related to business activities. The Kerala High Court is expected to pronounce its order in the case filed by former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac against the summons sent to him by the Enforcement Directorate in a case pertaining to KIIFB issue of masala bonds. The police are on the lookout the four accused in the Thripunithura firecracker storage unit blast case. Four others related to the case were arrested late on Monday night. More arrests likely to follow. Firefighters from Uppala, Kasargode, Kanhangad, and Thrikaripur Fire Stations are battling to put out a fire at the Kubanur waste plant located in Ichilangod village, Kasaragod. The fire at the first plant was successfully doused by 4 am and efforts swiftly shifted to extinguish the blaze at the second plant. The Kunnamangalam police have summoned NIT Calicut professor A. Shaija, for questioning today in connection with a case registered against her Facebook comment glorifying Nathuram Godse. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to open the centenary celebrations of Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society at Vadakara today. Ministers PA Mohamed Riyas and VN Vasavan and writers T Padmanabhan and M Mukundan to attend.

