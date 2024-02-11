February 11, 2024 09:42 am | Updated 09:42 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

A Rapid Response team of the forest department is tracking Belur Makana, the wild elephant that killed a farmer in Wayanad yesterday. Preparations are on to dart and capture the animal and relocate it across the border into the Karnataka forest region. Kumki elephants from Muthanga have been brought to the location. Forest department officials are in touch with field officers of the Karnataka forest department to monitor the elephant. Patriarch of Antioch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II to lead Holy Mass at St. Peter’s Jacobite Syrian orthodox cathedral, Punnen Road and address a gathering at the St. Mary’s cathedral, Pattom in Thiruvananthapuram today as he nears the end of his three-week-long tour in India. Shaija Andavan, Professor, NIT- Calicut who stoked a controversy through her Facebook post praising Nathuram Godse, is likely to be questioned by police at her residence in Chathamangalam in Kozhikode today. A case has been registered against her for inciting people to violence after student organisations filed a complaint. Samaragni protest march taken out by KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V. D. Satheesan to cover Kozhikode today. Events at Vadakara and Kozhikode beach. AICC general secretary Deepa Dasmunshi to attend.

