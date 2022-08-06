Kerala

Top Kerala news developments today

Kerala Human Rights Commission has demanded action in the alleged incident of patients being forced to lie on the floor at Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh
Kerala BureauAugust 06, 2022 09:13 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 09:13 IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Kerala heaves a sigh of relief as rains abate. Yellow alert in four districts today. Alert maintained along banks of Periyar as water level in Mullaperiyar dam continues to rise despite discharge through 10 spillway shutters. Idukki dam likely to be opened today.

2. Police suspect that a Dubai based gold smuggling syndicate involving non-resident Keralites played a role in eliminating Irshad Nazar at Koyilandy. A new team has been constituted to probe the mysterious disappearance of Deepak of Meyppayyur since June and efforts are on to bring suspects back to Kozhikode for interrogation.

3. Kerala Human Rights Commission demands action in the alleged incident of patients being forced to lie on the floor at Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode.

4. The annual conference of the Society of Invasive Cardiovascular Professionals, Kerala Chapter, ‘SICPCON 2022’, begins in Thiruvananthapuram today. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine is scheduled to inaugurate the conference.

5. State Central Library, Thiruvananthapuram, to host exhibition of books on the Indian Independence movement.

6. Anand Narayanan, Professor, Department of Earth and Space Sciences, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, will speak on ‘The Promise of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST): Setting the Stage for Discoveries’ at the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum, Thiruvananthapuram today.

