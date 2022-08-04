Top Kerala news developments today

Two youths playing football in a waterlogged field at Ponnurunni in Kochi on August 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Key news developments from Kerala on August 4, 2022

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Kerala Rains: IMD issues orange alert for 12 districts today. Holiday for educational institutions in five districts. A warning has been issued for people living on the banks of the Bharathapuzha as more water is released from the Aliyar Dam.

2. The National Testing Agency has postponed the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - UG 2022 in Kerala due to the incessant rains.The entrance examination being held to Central Universities will commence on Thursday and continue till Saturday across the country.

3. Abduction of youth by smugglers’ gang in Kozhikode: Police are investigating cases of recent unnatural deaths following a suspicion that he was murdered.

4. A division bench of the Kerala High Court is likely to consider an appeal by the State Government against a single bench order to compensate the Dalit girl who was insulted by a Pink Police officer in public.

5. The appeal filed by the Nair Service Society against a single bench order cancelling 10% community reservation in aided educational institutions run by forward communities will come up before a division bench of the High Court today.

6. The trial in the actor rape case will be held at the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court from Saturday. Honey M. Varghese, the Principal Sessions Judge, who relinquished the additional charge of the CBI Special Court on Thursday, will continue to hear the case in her twin capacity as the Principal Sessions Judge and the woman judge who was specially asked to try the case on a request from the survivor in the case. Till now, the trial was held in the CBI Court. The Kerala High Court had issued orders on Monday transferring the case from the CBI Court to the Principal Sessions Judge.

7. The survivor in the actress assault case has written to the High Court Registrar requesting that the trial be handed over from the Ernakulam District Sessions court to the CBI special court in Kochi.

8. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan is scheduled to address students at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies on the occasion of the institute’s 8th convocation.