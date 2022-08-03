Kerala

Top Kerala news developments today

An elephant caught in the strong water current at Chalakudy river at Pillappara, near Athirappilly, on the morning of August 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Kerala BureauAugust 03, 2022 09:41 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 09:41 IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Heavy rain continues to lash central and northern Kerala. A red alert has been issued for 10 districts in the State, warning of extreme heavy rainfall. Search on for missing persons in Thrissur and Kollam, high alert in landslip- prone areas. Several families evacuated from Kottakkunnu in Malappuram. Coast Guard rescues fishermen from Tanur who were trapped at sea. Relief camps opened at Pothukal. Round the clock monitoring of the water level in dams is underway.

2. A petition by Transport Minister Antony Raju seeking to quash the evidence in a tampering case against him is likely to come up before the High Court. The trial court in Thiruvananthapuram is scheduled to take up the case on Thursday.

