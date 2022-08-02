Top Kerala news developments today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

August 02, 2022

Key news developments in Kerala on August 2, 2022

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. The Kerala Government has put various agencies on high alert as heavy rain continues in the State. A red alert has been declared in seven districts on Tuesday warning of extremely heavy rainfall.

2. The body of a two-year-old child, who went missing in the flash floods following a landslip in Kannur, has been recovered. The heavy rains caused extensive damage and loss in the hilly regions of the district.

3. The Animal Husbandry Department begins culling of pigs in Wayanad and Kannur after African swine fever was confirmed in samples collected from private pig farms.

4. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Connect Career to Campus campaign organised by the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission. The programme is aimed at propagating awareness on industry 4.0 jobs, changing global job markets and the need for skilling.

5. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition seeking to disqualify former Minister Saji Cheriyan as MLA for his remarks against the Constitution.

6. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to flag off a fleet of vehicles procured for the Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) in Thiruvananthapuram today.

