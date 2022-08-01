Top Kerala news developments today

A scene from a piggery in Angamalay, near Kochi. File | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for on Monday:

1. The Special Court for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Kochi will pronounce the sentence for the convicts in the Kalamassery bus torching case.

2. After Wayanad, cases of African swine fever have been confirmed in a pig farm in Kannur. The disease was confirmed after the samples were sent for testing. The district animal husbandry department has initiated steps to prevent the spread of the disease.

3. As the annual trawling ban has come to an end, traditional fishers are accusing large boat owners of catching juvenile fish in large quantities, defeating the very purpose of the 52-day ban. Representatives of traditional fishers are scheduled to meet the Kerala Fisheries Minister on the issue today.

4. A petition seeking a CBI probe into the irregularities in the Karuvanur Co-operative Bank is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court.

5. An intense heavy spell of rain, triggered by the combined influence of cyclonic circulations, is likely to lash south and central Kerala from today. The State has kept the police, disaster management authority, Fire and Rescue Services, and other government agencies on high alert.

6. The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University will formally declare the results of the 2018-22 B.Tech batch.