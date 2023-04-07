Top Kerala News developments today

April 07, 2023 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on April 7, Friday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today: Shahrukh Saifi, the suspect in the Kozhikode train arson case, is expected to be presented before a Magistrate today. He is under treatment for burns and jaundice at the Government Medical College, where tight security arrangements have been put in place. Good Friday service in churches across Kerala today. Believers will take out processions carrying the wooden cross and singing hymns. The Kerala High Court holds that the Lok Ayukta has no jurisdiction to entertain a complaint against an order by the sales tax officer rejecting a plea for allowing tax amnesty under a scheme announced by the government. Plays and Russian folk dance are the key attractions of the Kerala Art Fest in Kozhikode on the second day today. Read more news from Kerala here.

