Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
- Shahrukh Saifi, the suspect in the Kozhikode train arson case, is expected to be presented before a Magistrate today. He is under treatment for burns and jaundice at the Government Medical College, where tight security arrangements have been put in place.
- Good Friday service in churches across Kerala today. Believers will take out processions carrying the wooden cross and singing hymns.
- The Kerala High Court holds that the Lok Ayukta has no jurisdiction to entertain a complaint against an order by the sales tax officer rejecting a plea for allowing tax amnesty under a scheme announced by the government.
- Plays and Russian folk dance are the key attractions of the Kerala Art Fest in Kozhikode on the second day today.
