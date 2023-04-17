April 17, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Shahrukh Saifi, the prime suspect in the Kozhikode train arson case, will be taken to Elathur today for evidence collection.It was at Elathur he had reportedly doused passengers with petrol and set them afire in the coach of the moving Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express. His bag was later found on the railway tracks. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will release the water budget of 94 panchayats and inaugurate the restoration of streams in the Western Ghats region at a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate 50 family health centres at a function in Thiruvananthapuram. Trial run of Vande Bharat express train from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur will take place today. Four Kasaragod natives arrested on charges of kidnapping a Gulf returnee. Police also launch a manhunt for four others involved in the crime. Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh to hold four meetings in Kochi to fine-tune the decentralised management of waste and its processing at source. The Minister will camp in the city for two days as part of a campaign to streamline the waste management process. Thrikkakara municipality to open the bids today for the proposed waste treatment plant. The authorities have received three bids so far and might get more today before deadline expires. A meeting of prominent individuals and organisations will take place on Monday under the aegis of Kozhikode Corporation to discuss its project to ensure housing to 1000 homeless and landless people.

Track latest news from Kerala here