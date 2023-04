Top Kerala news developments today

April 15, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on April 15, Saturday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today Kerala celebrates Vishu with traditional pomp and revelry on Saturday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders host parishioners and clergy at their homes and offices on Vishu as part of the party’s minority outreach ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Track latest news from Kerala here ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.