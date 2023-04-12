April 12, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Full Bench of Lok Ayukta to consider review petition against the split verdict in the case involving the misuse of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. The hearing was rescheduled to Wednesday on the petitioner’s request. The Kerala High Court will consider a petition by Nenmara MLA K. Babu seeking to review its order to translocate wild elephant Arikompan roaming in Chinnakanal to the Parambikulam tiger reserve. A suo motu contempt of court case against state leaders of the outlawed Popular Front of India for calling a flash hartal will come up before the High Court today. The special investigation team probing the Kozhikode train arson case is planning to take the prime suspect, Shahrukh Saifi, to various locations today to gather evidence. The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission will hold a public hearing today on a plea by the Kerala State Electricity Board for imposing a surcharge on electricity bills to recover the additional expenditure on power purchase during two quarters. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate a training session in financial management for lottery winners. Get-together of doctors who are also writers in Kozhikode today. Award in memory of Dr PA Lalitha, a well-known physician in the city will be announced. Writer K.P. Ramanunni to release a book ‘He, She, and It - The Grammar of Marriage’, an anthology of short stories by 27 women writers on the theme of marriage in Kozhikode today.

