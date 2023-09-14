September 14, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

Legislative business- Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill, Kerala Building Tax (Amendment) Bill, Indian Partnership (Kerala Amendment) Bill and Kerala Co-operative Societies (Third Amendment) Bill to be discussed. Discussion on the Kerala Appropriation Bill to be concluded. Performance Audit Report on Direct Benefit Transfer of Social Security Pension Schemes, Composite Compliance Audit Report for the period 2019-21 and Compliance Audit Report (Revenue) for the year ended March 2022 to be tabled in the House. The teams deputed by the National Institute of Virology and the Indian Council of Medical Research to assist the State health administration in tackling the Nipah outbreak are in Kozhikode today. A mobile Nipah testing lab will be set up at the Government Medical College Hospital. Three infected persons undergoing treatment. More lab results are expected by tonight. In the wake of the Nipah virus outbreak, the Kozhikode district administration has introduced stringent protocols including a 10-day suspension of public events, holiday for educational institutions for two days, measures to reduce crowding at weddings and religious gatherings, and stern action against the dissemination of false information through social media groups. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition seeking a directive to the Government to disburse the fund and pay arrears of money allocated for the implementation of the noon-meal scheme, to headmasters of schools in the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the Kerala State Film awards at a function in Thiruvananthapuram today evening. The body of senior RSS leader and former general secretary of the BJP PP Mukundan who passed away in Kochi, will be cremated today. His mortal remains will be kept for the public to pay their respect till 9 am at Mararji Bhawan, the BJP Kannur district headquarters. The cremation will take place at his house in Kottiyoor by afternoon. A two-day district-level Women’s Commission adalat will begin at the District Panchayat Hall, Ernakulam today.