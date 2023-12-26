- Tourism Minister P. A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the four-day Beypore International Water Festival in Kozhikode.
- The city police to get custody of the person accused of taking photographs of a defence vessel at Cochin Shipyard and sharing them with a Facebook account holder. The police had sought his custody on the ground that his custodial interrogation is essential for the ongoing probe.
- Former Minister for Ports, Ahammad Devarkovil, will inaugurate the 15th anniversary of the Khasi Foundation in Kozhikode.
- The Department of Local Self-Government has set up a three-member panel to monitor the biomining work at Brahmapuram. A similar committee has also been formed to oversee the biomining of around 47,000 tonnes of legacy waste at Kalamassery.
- Eight people were injured by a dog at Kumbala. The victims include children and a woman.
- The tribals in Adakathodu Valamukku in Aralam have raised a complaint against laying pipeline under Jaljeevan mission after destroying the graveyard of their relative
