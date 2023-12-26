December 26, 2023 09:09 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Tourism Minister P. A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the four-day Beypore International Water Festival in Kozhikode. The city police to get custody of the person accused of taking photographs of a defence vessel at Cochin Shipyard and sharing them with a Facebook account holder. The police had sought his custody on the ground that his custodial interrogation is essential for the ongoing probe. Former Minister for Ports, Ahammad Devarkovil, will inaugurate the 15th anniversary of the Khasi Foundation in Kozhikode. The Department of Local Self-Government has set up a three-member panel to monitor the biomining work at Brahmapuram. A similar committee has also been formed to oversee the biomining of around 47,000 tonnes of legacy waste at Kalamassery. Eight people were injured by a dog at Kumbala. The victims include children and a woman. The tribals in Adakathodu Valamukku in Aralam have raised a complaint against laying pipeline under Jaljeevan mission after destroying the graveyard of their relative

