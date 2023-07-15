Top ISRO officials receive warm welcome in capital after Chandrayaan-3 launch

July 15, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is going ahead with plans for soft-landing of the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the lunar surface on the evening of August 23, S. Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), said here on Saturday.

Senior ISRO officials including Dr. Unnikrishnan Nair, Chandrayaan - 3 Mission Director S. Mohana Kumar, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre director V. Narayanan, and ISRO Inertial Systems Unit director Padmakumar E.S. arrived in Thiruvananthapuram after Friday’s successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 M4/LVM3 Mission.

They were warmly received at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. ‘’We were able to place the spacecraft precisely on the intended orbit. In the days ahead, the thrusters will be used to raise it, increasing its distance from the earth,’‘ Mr. Unnikrishnan Nair said. The translunar injection is planned for July 31-August 1, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

If things go as planned, the lander on Chandrayaan-3 will be ready for soft landing on the lunar surface on the evening of August 23.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.