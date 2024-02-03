ADVERTISEMENT

Top French civilian honour for Gauri Parvathi Bayi

February 03, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Pooyam Thirunal Gauri Parvathi Bayi, member of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore, has won the highest civilian award of France.

She has been appointed Chevalier de l’Ordre National de la Legion d’Honneur (Knight in the National Order of the Legion of Honour) by French President Emmanuel Macron for outstanding service to France.

The award is in recognition of her contribution, as a teacher of French and a collaborator of Alliance Francaise in the State capital, to Indo-French cooperation and to society, especially the cause of women.

