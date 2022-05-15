Top developments to watch out for from Kerala today

Top developments to watch out for from Kerala todayMay 15, 2022 10:03 IST
Key news developments from Kerala to look out for
Rain alert in Kerala
IMD declares orange alert in six districts as heavy rains lash Kerala for the second consecutive day. Strong westerlies from the Arabian Sea and heading towards the Southern Peninsula has triggered the current spell. The government has set up a special control room to monitor the weather situation. It has advised coastal fisherfolk against putting their boats out to sea. Emergency and disaster management forces are bracing for tidal surges, landslips, and revenue authorities are on standby to open relief camps. The administration has declared forests, hill resorts and beaches off-limits to weekend holidayers and tourists.
New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Kochi
New Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will address a Twenty20 hosted public meetings in Kochi.
Read more news from Kerala here.