April 22, 2024 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

Enforcement Directorate officials to question Thrissur district secretary of the CPI(M) M.M. Varghese again on April 22 as part of the investigation into the loan scam at the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to address an election rally in Mattanur in Kannur today. Meet-the-Press - P. K Krishnadas, member of the national executive of Bharatiya Janata Party at Ernakulam Press Club.-Krishnakumar. The three major candidates for Kozhikode constituency will come face to face in a programme organised by Calicut Press Club.

