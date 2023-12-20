December 20, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST

Congress workers will take out a march to more than 500 police stations in Kerala today to protest the alleged attack on Youth Congress and KSU activists by the police and the Chief Minister’s security personnel during their agitation against the Nava Kerala Sadas. Youth Congress workers will also take out a protest march to the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. Nava Kerala Sadas to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram district today evening on the last leg of the state- wide programme. Eravipuram, Chadayamangalam and Chathannur constituencies in Kollam district to be covered before reaching Varkala in Thiruvanathapuram. Bail plea filed by Ruwaise, a doctor who was arrested in connection with the suicide of Dr. Shahana presumably after his family demanded a hefty dowry for their wedding, is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Teachers organisations affiliated to the Congress will take out a march to the Kerala University headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram and stage a dharna against the politically- biased nominations to the Senate and academic committees by the CPI(M) and BJP. Health department wing gears up to tackle the spike in COVID-19 cases, with Ernakulam district recording a test positivity rate of 24% as on Wednesday. Hospitals have been told to admit patients as per the existing guidelines. UDF convenor M .M.Hassan to inaugurate UDF’s mock trial, ‘Vicharana Sadas’, against the LDF government’s Nava Kerala Sadas in Kozhikode South constituency.

