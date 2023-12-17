December 17, 2023 09:26 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

The IMD has issued an intense rain warning for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts. It has also forecasted isolated heavy rainfall in other parts of the state. A cyclonic circulation over the Indian Ocean has triggered the current spell of rain. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues have commenced the government’s public outreach programme, NavKerala Sadas, in Pathanamthitta. Mr. Vijayan will likely hold a press conference. Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Shashi Tharoor will address the district convention of the INTUC in Kozhikode. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan is camping for the second day at the Calicut Varsity guest house despite Students Federation of India (SFI) protests against the Chancellor’s alleged attempt to stack State-funder varsities with Sangh Parivar nominees. The police have brought the entire campus under a heavy security cover.

