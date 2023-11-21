November 21, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Nava Kerala Sadas in Kannur today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers to attend programmes in Azhikode, Kannur, Dharmadom and Thalassery constituencies. Police step up security at the venues in the light of the black flag demonstration by Youth Congress workers yesterday. Three persons were injured when a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturned at Laha early morning today. The PMLA Special Court in Kochi considering the Karuvannur Service cooperative bank loan scam case is likely to pronounce its decision on the petition to provide the final complaint to the accused in soft copy form today. The Directorate of Enforcement had argued that handing over the copies of the final complaint, which runs into around 20,000 pages, to 55 accused in the case would be practically impossible and an expensive affair. A petition seeking to evict encroachers from government land and prevent illegal constructions in Munnar and other parts of the Idukki district is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The High Court will consider a plea by operators of tourist permit vehicles, accusing the Motor Vehicles Department of harassment and unfair levy of fine. Former Karunagapally MLA and CPI leader R. Ramachandran passed away early morning today. Stage events to be held at various venues of the Ernakulam District School Kalolsavam at various venues in Piravom today. The Agriculture department and Energy Management Centre are holding a workshop in Kozhikode today on the challenges faced by the district due to climate change and the possible solutions.

