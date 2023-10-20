October 20, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

The Kerala High Court is expected to pronounce its order today on a petition filed by Dr Ciza Thomas, former Principal Government Engineering College, challenging the show cause notice issued to her by the govt for taking over the additional charge of Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) university without the permission of the govt, on the direction of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. The petition also challenged the Kerala Administrative Tribunal order directing the govt to consider the explanation of Dr Ciza Thomas before taking a decision on the show cause notice. Social activist Daya Bai to launch State-level anti-drug awareness campaign at Kozhikode today. The campaign is aimed at reaching approximately 55,000 students from nearly 500 schools. Veteran CPI(M) leader V.S. Achuthanandan turns 100 today. People from all walks of life wish him on his birthday. Kerala Knowledge Mission convenes meeting of grama panchayats presidents in Thiruvananthapuram today. Officials of National Highways Authority of India and state Public Works Department to hear concerns of residents, traders today over alleged unscientific construction of drains and service roads that flank the upcoming six lane NH 66 corridor on Edapally-Muthakunnam stretch in Ernakulam.

