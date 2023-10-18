October 18, 2023 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

UDF workers lay siege to the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram to highlight the alleged corruption and administrative mismanagement under the LDF regime. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan and senior party leaders to address party workers. Petitions seeking a directive to provide sufficient funds to school headmasters for the implementation of midday meal scheme to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The High Court is likely to consider a case relating to the illegal possession of excess land by P.V. Anwar MLA and his family. Health Minister Veena George to inaugurate the annual conference of the Kerala chapter of Student Nurses’ Association of India in Kochi. The LDF is staging a day and night protest at Maradu municipality in Ernakulam against alleged corruption.

