October 17, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

Students from across the country will participate in the National Student Climate Conclave beginning in Thiruvananthapuram today. Food Minister G.R. Anil to inaugurate the event aimed at promoting education on climate change and its impact on various sectors. The Water Resources department will launch a Light, Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) survey today as part of a proposal to construct a dam across the Kadamanthodu River, a tributary of the Kabani, at Pulpally in Wayanad, even as local residents and environmental organisations are putting up stiff protest against the project. The Kerala High Court is likely to take up the cases pertaining to encroachment of government land in Munnar The High Court may consider the bail plea of P.R. Aravindakshan, CPM councillor in Wadakkancherry municipality, in the Karuvannur bank scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu to inaugurate various infra projects under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) at St. Albert’s College; Bharata Mata College, Thrikkakara; and St. Paul’s College, Kalamassery in Ernakulam today. IGP (North Zone) K. Sethuraman to inaugurate trauma care awareness programme in Kozhikode today.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT