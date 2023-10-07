October 07, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:29 am IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to deliver a lecture in Kozhikode today to mark the centenary celebrations of the organisation. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve to inaugurate the valedictory function of cOcOn, the international cyber conference organised by the Kerala Police in Kochi. SpiceJet will start two more weekly services from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Bengaluru. The services will begin from October 10. The infrastructure upgradation of nearly 20 government schools in Ernakulam by availing the 1 crore assistance under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board hit by technical hurdles. Construction has been completed in only four out of the 25 schools shortlisted under the project. The modernisation of seven schools at a cost of 3 crore each has been completed. Kochi Water Metro ferries begin operating in the High Court-Bolgatty Island route. It plans to operate to Chitoor from November, even as the total number of passengers is set to touch the 10 lakh mark. Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission orders in a case that banking-related instructions should be provided in the local language, too, in order to ensure consumers are not misled

