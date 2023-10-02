October 02, 2023 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

Three people reported dead and one missing in the widespread rains in Kerala. Five relief camps opened in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts. Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi will lead a rally against the irregularities in the cooperative sector. BJP state president K.Surendran will inaugurate the rally in front of the karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in Thrissur today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate seven mega projects including construction of Terminal 3 at Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL). The new cancer block at the General Hospital, Ernakulam set up at a cost of ₹25 crore under the funding by Cochin Smart Mission Ltd to be opened by CM today. Health Minister Veena George to inaugurate 36 infra and developmental projects implemented at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam over the last two years. Complete works of author and critic MK Sanoo to be released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on a two-day-visit to Ernakulam, will inaugurate social solidarity week observance. Kerala HC moved seeking a directive to the govt to appoint a permanent team for cardiac surgery at the Ernakulam General Hospital. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to inaugurate campaign by Gandhi Smarak Nidhi at raj Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. Union Minister of State for external Affairs V.Muraleedharan to inaugurate Swachatha Hi Seva campaign at a function organised by the Central Bureau of Communication at the Poojapura palace, Thiruvananthapuram.

