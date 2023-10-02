- Three people reported dead and one missing in the widespread rains in Kerala. Five relief camps opened in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.
- Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi will lead a rally against the irregularities in the cooperative sector. BJP state president K.Surendran will inaugurate the rally in front of the karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in Thrissur today.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate seven mega projects including construction of Terminal 3 at Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL).
- The new cancer block at the General Hospital, Ernakulam set up at a cost of ₹25 crore under the funding by Cochin Smart Mission Ltd to be opened by CM today.
- Health Minister Veena George to inaugurate 36 infra and developmental projects implemented at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam over the last two years.
- Complete works of author and critic MK Sanoo to be released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on a two-day-visit to Ernakulam, will inaugurate social solidarity week observance.
- Kerala HC moved seeking a directive to the govt to appoint a permanent team for cardiac surgery at the Ernakulam General Hospital.
- Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to inaugurate campaign by Gandhi Smarak Nidhi at raj Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.
- Union Minister of State for external Affairs V.Muraleedharan to inaugurate Swachatha Hi Seva campaign at a function organised by the Central Bureau of Communication at the Poojapura palace, Thiruvananthapuram.
