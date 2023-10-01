- Heavy rains likely across Kerala on Sunday. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for five districts.
- Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] organises a slew of events on the occasion of the first death anniversary of former party State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in Kannur
- Two doctors died, and three of their colleagues sustained injuries when their car plunged into a river in Ernakulam. The police’s preliminary investigation signalled that the youth navigated using a faulty web mapping platform and mistook the river for a waterlogged road.
