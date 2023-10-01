October 01, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:34 am IST

Heavy rains likely across Kerala on Sunday. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for five districts. Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] organises a slew of events on the occasion of the first death anniversary of former party State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in Kannur Two doctors died, and three of their colleagues sustained injuries when their car plunged into a river in Ernakulam. The police’s preliminary investigation signalled that the youth navigated using a faulty web mapping platform and mistook the river for a waterlogged road.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT