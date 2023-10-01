Top developments from Kerala today
Here are the news to watch out for from Kerala today, October 1, 2023
October 01, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:34 am IST
People cross Vyttila junction during rain in Kochi on Saturday.
Heavy rains likely across Kerala on Sunday. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for five districts.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] organises a slew of events on the occasion of the first death anniversary of former party State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in Kannur
Two doctors died, and three of their colleagues sustained injuries when their car plunged into a river in Ernakulam. The police’s preliminary investigation signalled that the youth navigated using a faulty web mapping platform and mistook the river for a waterlogged road.
