August 27, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

The state- wide Onam week celebrations organised by Kerala Tourism will begin today with a formal inauguration by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Nisagandhi auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram today evening. Danseuse Mallika Sarabhai and actor Fahadh Faasil will be the chief guests. With ISRO planning to have the Aditya-L1 sun mission in the first week of September, the Space Physics Lab (SPL) at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre here is preparing for another big moment. The Plasma Analyser Package for Aditya-L1 (PAPA), which will study the solar wind and its interactions with planets and planetary bodies, aboard the mission has been designed and developed by SPL scientists. SPL had two payloads aboard the Vikram lander on Chandrayaan-3. Tribespeople living in Nilambur forests celebrate Onam with the support of NABARD. They name their celebrations “Nangonam”. PV Abdul Wahab, MP, joins their celebrations. The government finally issues the notification for weather- based crop insurance scheme for farmers. But farmers are peeved as they are given only three days to register. Campaigning for the bye election to the Puthupally Assembly constituency gains momentum. Party workers fan out across the segment to visit households. The endosulfan victims in Kasaragod feel betrayed by the government which had assured the Supreme Court of taking all the necessary steps for their welfare. With Onam celebrations beginning across the State, the government is still to pay the monthly financial aid for endosulfan victims, which has been pending for the past six months, Despite assurances from the authorities, the victims have not yet received the money in their bank account. The decision of rebel group to form an independent church under the Syro-Malabar church has ruffled many feathers. A look at the reactions. Even after two years, the customers who were cheated by fraudulent gold investment schemes are yet to get back their deposits. About 400 persons are still waiting for the refund of their lost money. The Kozhikode police is planning to arrest two doctors and two nursing staff related to the alleged botched C-Section surgery case at the Government Medical College Hospital, after the Onam holidays, doctors’ organisations have objected to the proceedings. Kochi will soon have a standalone treatment facility for processing sanitary waste generated from households. A public sector cooperative firm, RAIDCO, will set up the unit in one year in Kochi.

