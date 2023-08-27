Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
- The State-wide Onam week celebrations organised by Kerala Tourism will begin today evening with a formal inauguration by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Nisagandhi Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram. Danseuse Mallika Sarabhai and actor Fahadh Faasil will be the chief guests.
- Tribespeople living in Nilambur forests to celebrate Onam with the support of NABARD. They have named their celebrations “Nangonam”. PV Abdul Wahab, MP, will join them.
- The Kozhikode police are planning to arrest two doctors and two nursing staff related to the alleged botched C-Section surgery case at the Government Medical College Hospital, after the Onam holidays.
- Campaigning for the bye-election to the Puthupally Assembly constituency gains momentum. Party workers fan out across the segment to visit households.
