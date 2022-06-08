Top British diplomat visits Kudumbashree

Anna Shotbolt lauds various initiatives

Anna Shotbolt, British Deputy High Commissioner representing the United Kingdom in Karnataka and Kerala, visited the Kudumbashree on Tuesday to understand up close its women empowerment and poverty eradication activities in the State. On her expressing the wish to see a Kudumbashree enterprise in an urban area, arrangements to receive her were made at the Karuna fitness training centre, an enterprise in Pallipuram ward.

Kudumbashree Executive Director P.I. Sreevidya, programme officer Jahamgeer, State programme managers Priya Paul, K.B. Sudheer, and CDS chairperson Sindhu Sasi welcomed Ms. Shotbolt and her team. After Ms. Sreevidya explained the projects being implemented by the Kudumbashree, Ms. Shotbolt spoke with Sandhya, Vatsala, Deepa, and Sajitha, the four entrepreneurs running Karuna, Ms. Sasi, and other Kudumbashree officials too.

She inquired about the functioning of the fitness centre and the reason it was started. She was also very interested in the activities taken up by the neighbourhood group members in overcoming floods and the pandemic. She lauded the democratic election of women to the three-tier Kudumbashree structure and their consequent advances in the political and social arena.