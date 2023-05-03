HamberMenu
Toonz Animation Summit on May 12 and 13

May 03, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The event, organised by Toonz Animation Studios, is making a comeback as an in-person event this year.

This year’s edition of the Animation Masters Summit (AMS), which brings together animation, visual effects, gaming and comic professionals and aspirants, will be held at Park Centre in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, on May 12 and 13.

The event, organised by Toonz Animation Studios, is making a comeback as an in-person event this year, as the last three editions were held online due to pandemic-related restrictions. The theme for this year’s event is “Reimagining Entertainment: Now and Beyond”.

The masters for AMS 2023 are Spanish film director and producer Damian Perea, voice-over artist Darrpan Mehta, creator and storyteller Siddharth Maskeri, visual development artist and production designer of Bahubali fame Rupali Gatti, managing director of Framestore India Akhauri P. Sinha, dean and assistant professor from Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, Milind Damle, and CEO of Gamitronics Rajat Ohja.

