Why is Kerala tourism in a deep slumber this season?

Light House, Eve’s, Grove, and Samudra, the crescent-shaped beaches of Kovalam that planted Kerala firmly on the tourism map, are waiting to herald another top tourism season. Only that the wait could be longer, this time. The industry is yet to recover from the dip in footfall following the floods of August 2018 and landslips this year in central and northern Kerala.

Though Kovalam was not directly affected by the floods and landslips, the beaches seem to be in deep slumber. Hotels and resorts that dot the main beaches are deserted.

Most hotels, resorts, travel agencies and handicraft shops run by Kashmiris on the Light House beach are yet to get a fresh coat of paint.

The situation is no different other popular destinations such as Munnar, Thekkady, Wayanad, Alappuzha, and Kumarakom. In the last two places, houseboats are being sold, with operators unable to bear the losses.

Big spenders stay away

The zeal among tourism stakeholders ahead of the four-month peak season is evidently missing. Because of the inclement weather, high-spending Arab tourists have stayed away and the State could not cash in on the expected surge in domestic tourists, which the Central curbs on Jammu and Kashmir would have brought forth.

“Bookings have been infrequent. It seems Kerala is no more a preferred destination. Rooms are available aplenty at hotels even in key destinations in November and December,” says Abraham George, a Kochi-based tour operator and a member of the National Tourism Advisory Board.

Roads, a handicap

The delay in repairing the flood-ravaged roads, especially in major tourist sites such as Idukki and Wayanad, is a handicap. Those who travel by road skip places like Munnar upon seeing the plight of roads. “Who would want to take a risk!” says Prasad Manjali, CEO, Citrine Hotels and Resorts, Wayanad.

Business has slumped in all categories of hotels and resorts, including those of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation, homestays, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism.

“Uncertainty prevails and the government’s reluctance to address core issues like road infrastructure has delayed a bounceback,” feels Anish Kumar P.K., former president, Association of Tourism Trade Organisations, India, and a leading Thiruvananthapuram-based tour operator.

Impact of ‘flygskam’

flygskam (flight shame), an anti-flying movement that has spread from Scandinavia to other European countries, collapse of the world’s oldest travel firm Thomas Cook, and trouble in the travel company Cox and Kings are of concern to the industry.

However, Tourism Director P. Bala Kiran is optimistic. Tourist arrivals in the state shot up by 6.82% in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to the corresponding period last year and the growth rate was 14.8% in the second quarter of 2019. “We are expecting a appreciable growth in the third quarter,” he told The Hindu.

He is hopeful that ‘Dream Season’ campaign to woo travellers during monsoon by combining the magic of rains with wellness tourism, especially Ayurveda therapy, and backwaters and the Champions Boat League will lead to a surge in footfall.