Too early to write off KMTA, says expert

‘Such new entities take a couple of years to stabilise’

‘Such new entities take a couple of years to stabilise’

John L. Paul

KOCHI

Even as there is much consternation about the director board meeting of KMTA held earlier this week not taking a call on many pressing issues that the city is facing, key stakeholders in the body said it was tad too premature to write off the body – said to be the sole one in India having full legislative backing.

The architect of the National Urban Development Policy, O.P. Agarwal, who is an expert member of the body, said it was too early to have concerns about its effective functioning. “All such new entities (KMTA was launched in November 2020) take a couple of years to stabilise. That such a body has begun functioning in itself deserves credit.”

It was true that approvals from the State Government ought to be faster. But these would take time. KMTA would have to demonstrate public values so that the government would see this as a valuable office and start approving its proposals, he said.

Antony Raju, Minister for Transport, who chaired the board meeting was peeved at what was seen as inadequate communication with his office by the body on a few aspects that the meeting ought to have discussed. He further instructed KMTA stakeholders to fix a timeline for readying the groundwork to permit buses from Goshree Islands into city routes, it is learnt.

The KMTA had entrusted NATPAC with the task of doing a survey and study about this. The agency is expected to submit a report to the authority in March.

Parking policy

The KMTA was expected to take a call on, among other aspects, a parking policy for Kochi. Haphazard and indiscriminate parking on roads and footpaths has worsened in the wake of the increase in the number of private vehicles entering the city.

Mayor M. Anilkumar, who is a member of the board, said it was agreed to discuss more items in the agenda in the subsequent board meeting that has been slated for March in the city. “We will pursue all issues with the seriousness they deserve. Kochi Corporation has assured all help for the effective functioning of the body,” he said.

The civic body is a key player, especially on aspects like rationalisation of bus routes. An NGO that is conducting a study on this has mapped a total of over 10,000 km of bus routes and stops in the Greater Kochi area.

Manpower shortage

Barring the belated appointment of two personnel a month ago, the Finance Department has not taken a call on appointing economists and experts in transport, urban planning, and related fields in KMTA, sources said. This has, in turn, resulted in much of the office space at Revenue Tower that was taken on ₹80,000 monthly rent, remaining vacant.