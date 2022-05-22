Tonnes of pumpkin, ash gourd remain unsold

Even when the prices of most vegetables have soared, the lack of demand for ash gourd and pumpkin has taken the smile off the faces of several farmers.

Farmer siblings Jayarajan and Kanakarajan from Panamanna, Ottapalam, are among those whose hopes have been dashed by a lack of market. About seven tonnes of pumpkin and ash gourd they harvested remain unsold even as the long beans, okra and spinach they harvested have great demand.

They said lack of price was the reason for the piling up of pumpkin and ash gourd. They had sold all other vegetables before the rain started.

The siblings harvested four tonnes of ash gourd and two tonnes of pumpkin. Besides, two tonnes of pumpkin and ash gourd are awaiting harvest.

Although they approached the Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp), the government agency too could not give them any attractive price for pumpkin and ash gourd.

Jayarajan said they were offered only ₹5 a kg for pumpkin and ash gourd. He said they should get at least ₹10 to avoid loss.