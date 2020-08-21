Tomyas Award for Reshma Mohandas

Reshma Mohandas, a nurse with the Government Medical College (MCH), Kottayam, has been selected for the Tomyas Award worth ₹1 lakh for the best nurse in the State. Reshma is the nurse who attended to the aged couple from Konni — Thomas, 93, and Mariamma, 89 — who tested positive for COVID-19 at the MCH in April. Reshma, who hails from Thiruvankulam in Ernakulam district, was also affected with COVID-19 during the time.

The award was instituted in memory of Treesa Ignatius, mother of Thomas Pavaratti, owner of Thrissur-based Tomyas Advertising Agency. The Award will be presented by Bobby Paul and Antio Paul, directors of Star Plastics, at Tomyas Garden, Peramangalam, on October 2.