January 02, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Thrissur

Social worker Jomon Puthenpurackal has been presented with the Ignatius Memorial Tomyas Award. Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Gopi presented the award that carries cash prize of ₹50,000 and citation at a function held at Tomyas Gardens in Peramangalam on Monday.