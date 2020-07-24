Tomes capture essence of State’s ancient temples

The Census Organisation of India has brought out two monographs that unravel the history, myths, and beliefs concerning ancient temples in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta.

The works, authored by S. Jayashanker, a former Deputy Director of Census Operations, are in tune with the organisation’s custom of undertaking studies and bringing out volumes on a variety of topics in the intercensal period. They are the latest in a series commissioned on the temples of each district in the State by the organisation.

The Kerala Census Directorate was directed to undertaken the monograph project in 1991. Mr. Jayashanker, then the Deputy Director, was entrusted with the task of writing the first monograph ‘Temples of Kerala’.

It took seven years’ research and extensive tours across the State for Mr. Jayashanker to complete the book.

The volume was released by the then President of India K.R. Narayanan in 1999. The organisation then decided to bring out separate monographs on temples of all 14 districts in Kerala. Mr. Jayashanker agreed to undertake the project even after his retirement, that too without any remuneration. He considered it his contribution to preserving Kerala’s rich cultural heritage.

Capital, the final one

Now, he has to his credit 13 volumes on temples in Kerala, all published by the Union government.

So far, the Census Organisation has released 12 monographs on the temples of Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha, apart from the initial ‘Temples of Kerala.’ Printing of ‘Temples in Kollam’ is progressing in Delhi and Mr. Jayashanker is busy with the last of the series, ‘Temples in Thiruvananthapuram’.

The works contain a wealth of data and are useful reference points for researchers, historians, academics and students.