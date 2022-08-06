Toll-free service launched for diabetic patients

The move is to avoid amputation

The move is to avoid amputation

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has unveiled the Vascular Society of Kerala’s amputation-free toll-free helpline number 1800-123-7856.

The toll-free number service has been introduced as part of the society’s campaign to reduce amputations among diabetic patients. Around 25 vascular surgeons in Kerala will provide free advice and guidance to the patients to avoid the feet amputation.

Diabetic patients can contact this helpline number to get advice on various treatment options to avoid amputation of their limbs.

A press note quoting a study conducted by the society said 80% of patients could avoid amputation if timely and accurate treatment was made available. Most patients lose their legs due to reduced blood flow to the legs and persistent infections in the legs. The study revealed that less than 20% of people with this type of amputation can return to a normal lifestyle.

Even in financially sound households, relatives are often unable to look after such patients and suffer because they do not get food on time and do not get help to perform basic duties. Most of them develop heart disease and even cause death if they are unable to exercise.

The Vascular Society of Kerala aims to make a difference in this situation and provide advice and appropriate treatment advice to patients, their caregivers, and doctors through the system.