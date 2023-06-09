Toll-free number for informing Revenue department about corruption

June 09, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A toll-free number, 1800 425 5255, will be available to the public from Saturday for registering complaints related to corruption in the Revenue department.

The identity of the informant would be kept confidential. The number would be active from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on week days.

On dialling the number, the public can register complaints related to the Revenue department by dialling ‘0’, clear doubts by dialling ‘1’, and register complaints regarding corruption by dialling ‘2’.

The complaints would be referred to senior officers for scrutiny and action. The department is also planning to introduce a special portal for registering complaints related to corruption.

The toll-free number is being introduced as part of measures launched by the department to fight corruption after a village field assistant at Palakkayam village in Palakkad was caught accepting a bribe in May.

