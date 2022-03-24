Toll-free exam counselling helpline launched for students

Representational photo | Photo Credit: Freepik

March 24, 2022 14:50 IST

General Education Department has launched a toll-free telephone helpline for counselling and support

The higher secondary wing of the General Education Department has launched We Help, a toll-free telephone help centre to alleviate the anxiety and mental stress experienced by higher secondary students and their parents against the backdrop of the year-end examinations.

Students can call the phone number 18004252844 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for counselling support. The toll-free service will be available on all working days till the examinations conclude.

The counselling service at the help centre is provided by team of 10 trained Souhruda Club coordinators. We Help functions under the Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Cell of the higher secondary wing.

