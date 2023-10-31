Token strike by Kerala private bus operators hits commuters in northern districts

October 31, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

The token strike called by private bus operators in Kerala on October 31, 2023 affected commuters in the northern districts of the State.

Attendance was thin in many schools in Kozhikode district. Several offices too functioned with skeletal staff at some places. Many were seen waiting for hours for buses operated by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to reach their destinations at the mofussil bus stand in Kozhikode city. Though the KSRTC deployed additional buses to cater to the needs of travellers, it was not enough. Those who had to travel to remote destinations were the worst affected in Kozhikode district.

POCSO arrest fallout

The strike was total in Kannur district too. For those travelling from Kozhikode to places such as Nadapuram and Vadakara in the district, and Thalassery in Kannur, this is the second consecutive day of suffering as the buses had gone on a flash strike on October 30 (Monday). The flash strike was in protest against the arrest of a bus conductor under POCSO charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of upland areas in Kannur district such as Iritty, Peravoor, and Alakkode, where people depend more on private buses, were forced to bear the brunt of the strike.

The scenario in other districts such as Malappuram, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kasaragod was also similar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.