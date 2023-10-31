HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Token strike by Kerala private bus operators hits commuters in northern districts

Attendance thin in many schools, offices in Kozhikode. Strike is total in Kannur district.

October 31, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the mofussil bus stand in Kozhikode on October 31, 2023.

A view of the mofussil bus stand in Kozhikode on October 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The token strike called by private bus operators in Kerala on October 31, 2023 affected commuters in the northern districts of the State.

Attendance was thin in many schools in Kozhikode district. Several offices too functioned with skeletal staff at some places. Many were seen waiting for hours for buses operated by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to reach their destinations at the mofussil bus stand in Kozhikode city. Though the KSRTC deployed additional buses to cater to the needs of travellers, it was not enough. Those who had to travel to remote destinations were the worst affected in Kozhikode district.

POCSO arrest fallout

The strike was total in Kannur district too. For those travelling from Kozhikode to places such as Nadapuram and Vadakara in the district, and Thalassery in Kannur, this is the second consecutive day of suffering as the buses had gone on a flash strike on October 30 (Monday). The flash strike was in protest against the arrest of a bus conductor under POCSO charges.

Residents of upland areas in Kannur district such as Iritty, Peravoor, and Alakkode, where people depend more on private buses, were forced to bear the brunt of the strike.

The scenario in other districts such as Malappuram, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kasaragod was also similar.

Related Topics

Kerala / transport / road transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.