ADVERTISEMENT

Toilet waste dumping: Maradu municipality imposes ₹1 lakh fine on apartment complex

Published - July 27, 2024 11:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Maradu municipality imposed ₹1 lakh fine on Grand Meadows, an apartment complex near Kundannoor, for disposing of toilet waste into the backwaters, on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the municipality’s health wing reached the spot on being informed of toilet waste being pumped out into the backwaters. The pump that was being used for the purpose was seized.

Residents had been complaining of waste from the apartment complex being pumped into the waterbody at night and the nauseating smell it caused over a vast area, said Antony Asanparambil, municipal chairman.

He warned of stern action in this regard, especially so since people were getting affected with cholera, typhoid, and other diseases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US