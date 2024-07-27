GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Toilet waste dumping: Maradu municipality imposes ₹1 lakh fine on apartment complex

Published - July 27, 2024 11:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Maradu municipality imposed ₹1 lakh fine on Grand Meadows, an apartment complex near Kundannoor, for disposing of toilet waste into the backwaters, on Saturday.

Officials of the municipality’s health wing reached the spot on being informed of toilet waste being pumped out into the backwaters. The pump that was being used for the purpose was seized.

Residents had been complaining of waste from the apartment complex being pumped into the waterbody at night and the nauseating smell it caused over a vast area, said Antony Asanparambil, municipal chairman.

He warned of stern action in this regard, especially so since people were getting affected with cholera, typhoid, and other diseases.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.