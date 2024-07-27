Toilet waste dumping: Maradu municipality imposes ₹1 lakh fine on apartment complex

The Maradu municipality imposed ₹1 lakh fine on Grand Meadows, an apartment complex near Kundannoor, for disposing of toilet waste into the backwaters, on Saturday.

Officials of the municipality’s health wing reached the spot on being informed of toilet waste being pumped out into the backwaters. The pump that was being used for the purpose was seized.

Residents had been complaining of waste from the apartment complex being pumped into the waterbody at night and the nauseating smell it caused over a vast area, said Antony Asanparambil, municipal chairman.

He warned of stern action in this regard, especially so since people were getting affected with cholera, typhoid, and other diseases.