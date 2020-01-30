Together, against fascist steps

The observance of the 72nd martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi done by different groups and organisations here on Thursday turned out to be condemnation of growing fascist tendencies in the country.

The United Democratic Front (UDF)’s human map of India made at Kottamaidan was the biggest event of the day.

Protest against CAA

The UDF conducted the function in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Governor K. Sankaranarayan inaugurated the human map.

UDF district chairman A. Ramaswami presided over the function.

UDF district convener Kalathil Abdulla made the introductory remarks.

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, administered an oath to protect the Constitution and the country’s democracy. Ramya Haridas, MP; N. Shamsuddin, MLA; Shafi Parambil, MLA; Janata Dal State president John John, former MP V.S. Vijayaraghavan, Indian Union Muslim League State vice president C.A.M. Kareem, and several other UDF leaders addressed the function.

DYFI workers observed the Martyrs Day by hanging Gandhiji’s killer Nathuram Godse in effigy.

The Kerala Madhyanirodhana Samiti staged a prayer meeting at the Martyr’s Square here.

Veteran Gandhian and former minister V.C. Kabeer inaugurated the meet.

Samiti district vice president S. Kumaran Chirakkad presided over the function.

UDF district chairman A. Ramaswami delivered the keynote address.

District secretary A.K. Sultan administered a pledge against liquor.

The samiti accused the State government of cheating the people by not implementing prohibition. It demanded that the government change its liquor policy.