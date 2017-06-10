Toddy you drink may not be toddy at all

The State government has to factor in the spectre of illicit spirit-laced bootleg toddy entering the fairly large market for low-priced legal liquor in Kerala as it girds itself up to open an estimated 3,331 toddy shops in July.

After the 1996 arrack ban, many toddy outlets in Kerala had begun vending banned spirit, thinly disguised as natural alcoholic sap of coconut palms. Corrupt check-post officials, dishonest politicians and criminal networks gained most from the situation. The ‘unrestricted’ state-of-affairs during the 1996-2000 period had raked in money for the corrupt nexus and brought ill-health to the public. A succession of big and small liquor tragedies followed, the most infamous was the spurious liquor deaths at Kalluvathakal in Kollam in October 2000.

The government could not afford to shrug off the dark lessons of the post-arrack ban period as it moves fast to sell toddy shops at individual annual rental rates (fixed in 2000) to toddy tappers’ cooperative societies, existing licensees, toddy workers and, in their absence, to others. There will be no competitive bidding. Shops will be sold in clusters of five and seven for three years. Their rates will be in the range of ₹800 and ₹2 lakh depending on location and past sales. If there is more than one taker for a particular toddy shop cluster, the government will select the buyer by draw of lots.

The liberal norms should all the more impel the government to guard against the possible entry of shady but powerful inter-State spirit mafia groups in the guise of paper cooperative societies and benamis. Such groups view toddy shops as convenient outlets to sell illicit spirit sourced from sugarcane-growing regions in north India. excise enforcers also fear that the low number of professional toddy tappers in Kerala and seasonal variations in availability of natural palm sap might open the door for large-scale retail of synthetic toddy.

Intriguing names

The key ingredients of the potent and widely consumed bootleg are intriguingly named ‘Code 1 powder and Code 2 paste.’ The substitute beverage looks and smells like its natural variant and is often palmed off as genuine toddy to a large section of those who have a penchant for quick and affordable highs, the toxic chemical composition of the widely consumed fake toddy raising serious public health concerns. A recent forensic chemical examination found that the powder was chloral hydrate, a sedative and hypnotic drug, and the paste, a chemical concoction of saccharine, lead, sulphated ash, and benzoic acid. The stuff comes from Bengaluru in 5 kg packets labelled and trade-marked as Saccharin 550.

Enforcers identified Chittur in Palakkad as one of the main hubs of artificial toddy production in Kerala. The region produces 90% of toddy retailed through licensed outlets in the State, an estimated 4.5 lakh litres. Chittur toddy is transported to all districts, except Kannur, on the strength of government licences. The scenario, officials say, offers a perfect cover for bootleggers who have set up illegal ‘mixing centres’ in coconut plantations in Palakkad. Corrupt elements in the local law enforcement are stated to be receiving a cut of ₹20 on every litre of fake toddy taken out of Chittur.

The government is yet to notify the chemical composition of natural toddy, thus making it difficult for excise enforcers to prosecute those who sell its spirit-laced artificial variants.