Toddy worker trampled to death by elephant at Aralam farm

A 39-year-old toddy worker was trampled to death by a wild elephant inside Aralam farm on Monday.

The incident took place early morning in the first block of the Aralam farm. The victim has been identified as Rijesh, son of K. Balakrishnan, a resident of Kolappa in Mattanur. A bike of another worker was also found smashed and damaged by the elephant near the forest.

The victim has been collecting toddy at the Aralam farm for the past two years. He was an executive member of Panalad public library and also a Communist Party of India (Marxist) branch committee member.

With his death, a total of 11 people have been killed by elephants in Kottiyur panchayat, Aralam farm and tribal rehabilitation area here in the past five years.